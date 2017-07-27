

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $424.6 million, or $2.08 per share. This was up from $407.1 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.1 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.95 billion. This was up from $1.93 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $424.6 Mln. vs. $407.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.3% -EPS (Q2): $2.08 vs. $2.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.0% -Analysts Estimate: $2.1 -Revenue (Q2): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.72 - $1.77 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.815 - $1.845 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $8.20 - $8.30 Full year revenue guidance: $7.80 - $7.87 Bln



