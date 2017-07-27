

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.38 billion, or $1.58 per share. This was up from $1.27 billion, or $1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $15.75 billion. This was up from $14.63 billion last year.



United Parcel Service earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.27 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.58 vs. $1.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q2): $15.75 Bln vs. $14.63 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 - $6.10



