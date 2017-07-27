HERNDON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces its participation as a Founding Partner of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association for the digital infrastructure industry. As a Founding Partner, EdgeConneX will provide iMasons with financial and talent resources in support of iMasons' educational, networking and industry-supporting donation programs. In addition, EdgeConneX's chief architect and vice president of innovation, Phill Lawson-Shanks, will sit on the iMasons Partner Advisory Council, providing thought leadership for the organization as it grows and develops.

"Innovation and progress within the data center and digital infrastructure community is built upon collaboration among industry professionals," explains Mr. Lawson-Shanks. "I'm enthusiastic about joining the iMasons and look forward to the opportunity to help our community thrive by strengthening and supporting foundational digital infrastructure and the companies and individuals who create it."

Founding Partners include Aligned Energy, Vertiv, CommScope, Stream Data Centers, Dell and Universal Electric. As the newest Founding Partner of iMasons, EdgeConneX will collaborate with leaders across the data center industry to deliver upon the iMasons mission to provide infrastructure executives and technical professionals an independent forum to connect, grow and collaborate with the community. Established in 2016, the iMasons organization converges more than 1,400 members across 139 countries to focus their combined experience and expertise to the advancement of the greater digital infrastructure ecosphere.

The iMasons Partner Advisory Council was established to provide the organization with a comprehensive understanding of the industry, driving more effective collaboration between providers and end users. Mr. Lawson-Shanks will join eight council members from iMasons sponsor organizations to advise the association's Board of Directors and End User Advisory Council, as well as provide leadership in iMasons committees, workgroups and events.

"We are delighted that EdgeConneX has joined iMasons through our Founding Partner program," shares Mark Monroe, Executive Director, Infrastructure Masons. "We look forward to their contributions in our pursuit of advancement of the industry, peer development and social impact."

About EdgeConneX®

EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center® provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure solutions that extend the Internet's reach, EdgeConneX enables the fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable and cost-effective distribution model for the internet. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere® at edgeconnex.com.

About Infrastructure Masons

Infrastructure Masons is a group of industry professionals who design, build and operate the technical infrastructure of the digital age. The IM community is where professionals connect, grow and give back. Established in April of 2016, iMasons is a 501(c)6, non-profit association of individuals, and assesses levels of industry knowledge based on criteria in three categories - Experience, Economics and Stewardship. iMasons is guided by the End User and Partner Advisory Councils, consisting of leaders of some of the largest and most advanced technical infrastructure portfolios in the world. As of January 2017, membership exceeded 1,400 individuals representing over $100Bn in Infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. http://imasons.org.

