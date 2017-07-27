

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday said it has increased its 2017 revenue guidance to approximately $5.375 billion from previously expected $5.3 billion.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenues of $5.34 billion for the year..Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, the company increased its 2017 year-end guidance for self-pay net subscriber additions, and adjusted EBITDA.



The company now expects self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.05 billion.



SiriusXM's guidance for 2017 free cash flow remains unchanged at approximately $1.5 billion.



In pre-market activity, shares were gaining 4.27 percent to $5.62.



