Leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Digital Workforce provider strengthens market presence in Asia-Pacific region

Blue Prism, the company delivering the world's most successful digital workforce, today announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region with new sales and support hubs in Tokyo and Bangalore following its move into Sydney in January. Demand for the company's enterprise grade Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software has grown significantly in the region, driven by partners who are enabling corporations to automate manual processes without compromising on security, scalability and compliance.

With 320 global brands as customers, Blue Prism business in Asia-Pacific has increased by 100 percent over the past year. Blue Prism is also unveiling Japanese language support as part of this sales and support launch. Customers and partners alike will be able to ramp up on the company's RPA platform with ease and all the resources required to be successful (visit: BluePrismJapan.com).

"With our increasing customer demand in Asia Pacific, we're continuing to execute on our follow-the-sun strategy with investments in India and Japan," said Martin Flood, executive vice president, global sales, Blue Prism. "Organizations in Asia are continuing to invest in intelligent automation and we're committed to helping businesses improve their competitive advantage and drive digital transformation with a strong Digital Workforce."

"We are seeing explosive market growth in Asia Pacific," said Dr. Jing Bing Zhang, research director and lead analyst, Worldwide Robotics and Asia Pacific Manufacturing Insights, IDC Asia/Pacific. "Industries like banking, insurance and financial services are ripe for the disruption and digital transformation that RPA brings. The level of automation goes beyond streamlining administrative and transactional tasks. Companies deploying RPA technologies are reaping huge benefits of faster response, better services and enhanced customer experiences and loyalty."

Blue Prism has become the de facto standard for RPA implementations, particularly in heavily regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecom and retail. The company's software delivers a complete intelligent automation platform that delivers the highest requirement levels for audit, security and compliance while taking advantage of cloud and AI capabilities. These software robots automate manual processes and empower organizations to leverage, integrate and more efficiently utilize their IT resources.

"Working with Blue Prism demonstrates EY's commitment to teaming with leaders in disruptive technologies to deliver high-impact, transformative services to our clients," said Dan Higgins, EY Global Technology Consulting Leader. "In March, Blue Prism recognized EY with its Gold certification Blue Prism's highest accreditation for excellence in delivery of RPA to enterprises. And in June, EY received Blue Prism's top award for Global Delivery Excellence in RPA voted by customers. As Blue Prism expands its presence in Japan and throughout the Asia-Pacific region, we look forward to continued collaboration as we combine its automation technology with EY's intelligent automation delivery and business consulting experience and skills across many industries."

"Avanade partners with Blue Prism because of their scalable and robust execution platform for best of breed RPA technologies that we know will provide value for our clients," said Yutaka Anma, general manager of Avanade Japan. "For example, we are working with the Williams Martini Racing Formula One team to help them leverage the technology/partnership to see how RPA can support in the automation of their IT help desk processes. The solution allows them to be responsive and agile, enabling their technology teams to focus on high value, high skill areas. It ultimately helps Williams to perform better on and off the track."

Upcoming events in the region:

Japanese RPA Association Summit 2017, will take place on Thursday, July 27 at Toranomon Hills, Tokyo. For more information visit https://rpa-bank.com/summit/.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software delivers the world's most successful digital workforce, which operates within the most demanding enterprise administrative environments to automate high-risk, manual, rules-based and repetitive tasks and radically improves agility, efficiency, accuracy and compliance. Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform for the digital enterprise. Blue Prism's RPA software has executed more than one billion transactions for enterprises including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727005371/en/

Contacts:

Blue Prism

Andre Fuochi, +1-469-394-7274

andre.fuochi@blueprism.com