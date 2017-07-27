sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,992 Euro		-0,318
-1,05 %
WKN: A1JQXP ISIN: VGG607541015 Ticker-Symbol: MKO 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,111
30,691
14:20
30,10
30,67
14:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JIMMY CHOO PLC
JIMMY CHOO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JIMMY CHOO PLC2,551+1,63 %
MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD29,992-1,05 %