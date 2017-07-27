

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) released a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.65 billion, or $0.85 per share. This was up from $1.58 billion, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $6.66 billion. This was up from $6.62 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.65 Bln. vs. $1.58 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $6.66 Bln vs. $6.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.26 -$3.32.



