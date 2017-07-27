

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate remained stable in May, Statistics Norway reported Thursday.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent in May, the same as in February.



The rate for May indicates the average for April to June period and the February data reflects January to March period.



The number of unemployed decreased by 3,000 in May from February. At the same time, employment increased by 5,000, which is within in the labor force survey margin of error.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX