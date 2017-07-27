New Study from Kelly Scientific Reveals that the Global Medical Aesthetic Products and Services Market Is Forecast to Hit $73 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global medical aesthetics product and service market was worth $53 billion in 2016, with the service segment demanding 83% of the total market, according to a new market analysis report by Kelly Scientific. The "Global Medical Aesthetics Industry: Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022" report indicates that by 2022, this overall global space will be worth $73.6 billion, dominated by service revenues. Deirdre Kelly, Managing Director of Kelly Scientific revealed that 'cosmetic surgery products have a relatively minor share of the total aesthetic industry earning revenues of $8.8 billion in 2016 with potential to reach $15.2 billion in 2022'. She indicated that 'invasive aesthetic procedures generate revenues of over $27.8 billion, annually and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% to 2022. Non-invasive procedures generate approximately $16.7 billion annually and will grow at a CAGR of 4.5%'.

Vertical growth is forecast due to a number of factors including a strong US client base and emerging growth niches in Asia. Medical aesthetics currently is of high interest to investors, driven by significant advancements in technology, clients unmet need to improve aesthetically and their trust in elective procedures/treatments. Overall, the report indicates that body shaping, skin tightening, feminine rejuvenation, and the continued growth and acceptance of neurotoxins, dermal fillers and cosmeceuticals are leading the way as are energy-based devices.

The report is presented as follows:

Segment (Body Contouring, Facial Reconstruction/Rejuvenation, Cosmetic Implants)

Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia/Pacific , Latin America )

, , , ) Product Segment (Facial injectables, Botox, Dermafillers, Neuromodulators)

Energy Based Devices (Home Aesthetic Devices)

Company (Allergen, Mentor, Galderma, Valeant, Merz, Syneron, Zetiq, Ulthera)

Geographic Share of Procedures

Minimally-Invasive Procedures

Most Popular Minimally-Invasive Procedures Globally

Top Countries - Noninvasive Cosmetic Procedures

Top US Noninvasive Cosmetic Procedures

Emergence of Plastic Surgery Tourism ( USA , Mexico , Brazil , Costa Rica , UK, Poland , Hungary , Thailand , Malaysia , India )

A comprehensive account of company product portfolios are provided for 116 Cosmetic Surgery and Service providers globally. The 385-page report is supported by over 80 tables and figures, all of which can be used by clients.

