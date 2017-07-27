Global Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detectors Market 2017-2021: Key Players are Bacharach, Detector Electronics, Spectris, SONOTEC, Emerson & MSA

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detectors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detectors Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.78% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detectors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing smart oil and gas fields. Oil and gas fields are scattered and are present in remote locations, with tough terrain conditions. Many oil and gas companies find it difficult to transfer instructions and information about the oil fields in such areas and require a single command center for controlling and monitoring all fields.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in adoption of gas turbine power plants. The growth of the global gas turbine market is driven by the increasing replacement of coal-fired power plants by natural gas-based turbine power plants, along with the rising efficiency and durability of gas turbines due to the development and heavy investments by manufacturers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of ultrasonic gas leak detectors. One of the major challenges faced by the market is the high cost of the product, coupled with the cost of implementation of the system. Ultrasonic gas leak detectors are adopted in various end-user industries, such as oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, and other manufacturing facilities. There may be a requirement to install a number of ultrasonic gas leak detectors in a single facility.

Key vendors



Bacharach

Detector Electronics

Spectris

SONOTEC

Emerson

MSA



Other prominent vendors



AOIP

Cygnus

Diatex

INFICON

MISTRAS Group

SUTO iTec

Synergys Technologies





Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Market segmentation by product



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3mr34q/global_ultrasonic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716