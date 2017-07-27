sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 27.07.2017

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
27.07.2017 | 14:12
Global Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detectors Market 2017-2021: Key Players are Bacharach, Detector Electronics, Spectris, SONOTEC, Emerson & MSA

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detectors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detectors Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.78% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detectors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing smart oil and gas fields. Oil and gas fields are scattered and are present in remote locations, with tough terrain conditions. Many oil and gas companies find it difficult to transfer instructions and information about the oil fields in such areas and require a single command center for controlling and monitoring all fields.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in adoption of gas turbine power plants. The growth of the global gas turbine market is driven by the increasing replacement of coal-fired power plants by natural gas-based turbine power plants, along with the rising efficiency and durability of gas turbines due to the development and heavy investments by manufacturers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of ultrasonic gas leak detectors. One of the major challenges faced by the market is the high cost of the product, coupled with the cost of implementation of the system. Ultrasonic gas leak detectors are adopted in various end-user industries, such as oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, and other manufacturing facilities. There may be a requirement to install a number of ultrasonic gas leak detectors in a single facility.

Key vendors

  • Bacharach
  • Detector Electronics
  • Spectris
  • SONOTEC
  • Emerson
  • MSA

Other prominent vendors

  • AOIP
  • Cygnus
  • Diatex
  • INFICON
  • MISTRAS Group
  • SUTO iTec
  • Synergys Technologies


Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3mr34q/global_ultrasonic

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire