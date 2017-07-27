EXCHANGE NOTICE 27.7.2017 STRUCTURED BONDS



STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 28.7.2017



1 structured bonds issued by BNP Paribas Issuance BV will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 28.7.2017. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 27.7.2017 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 28.7.2017



1 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 28.7.2017 HEL Retail Structured Products -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii BNP Paribas Issuance BV. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=639638