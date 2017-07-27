

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate fell for a second straight month to its lowest level in five months during the June quarter, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 4.3 percent from 4.5 percent in the three months to May. That was the lowest since the three months to January, when the rate was at the same level. Economists had forecast a score of 4.2 percent.



The number of unemployed dropped to 196,300 from 202,800 in the three months to May.



Separately, the agency announced that the average number of employed grew by 77,000 from a year ago to 4.42 million in the June quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX