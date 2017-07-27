

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) released a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.2 billion, or $1.10 per share. This was up from $1.1 billion, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $3.1 billion. This was up from $2.7 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.2 Bln. vs. $1.1 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $3.1 Bln vs. $2.7 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.8%



