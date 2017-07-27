

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Thursday amid higher oil prices, as a larger than expected draw in U.S. inventories soothed fears over a global glut.



Crude for September delivery rose $0.06 to $48.81 per barrel.



Data from the Energy Information Administration showed that U.S. crude inventories sank by 7.2 million barrels last week, compared to analysts' expectations for a decrease of 3 million barrels.



Gasoline inventories fell by 1 million barrels and distillate stockpiles were lower by 1.9 million barrels, higher than expectations for a draw of 614,000 barrels and 453,000 barrels, respectively.



Meanwhile, European stocks were subdued as the Fed's dovish policy statement sent euro and pound higher, and earnings proved to be a mixed bag.



Investors shrugged off survey data from market research group GfK, which showed that German consumer confidence is set to strengthen in August. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 10.8 from 10.6 in July.



The loonie showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the currency dropped against the yen and the aussie, it rose against the greenback. Against the euro, it held steady.



The loonie, having fallen to 1.4628 versus the euro at 11:30 pm ET, reversed direction and rose to 1.4556. If the loonie extends rise, 1.44 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



Data from the European Central Bank showed that Eurozone monetary aggregate rose at a slightly faster pace in June.



The M3 broad monetary aggregate climbed 5 percent annually, slightly faster than the revised 4.9 percent growth logged in May.



The loonie edged up to 0.9964 versus the aussie and 89.58 against the yen, from its early 6-day low of 1.0021 and a 2-day low of 89.09, respectively. On the upside, 0.97 and 91.00 are likely seen as the next resistance levels for the loonie against the aussie and the yen, respectively.



On the flip side, the loonie dropped to 1.2459 versus the greenback, after having advanced to 1.2415 at 12:25 am ET. The next possible support for the loonie is seen around the 1.28 region.



Looking ahead, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended July 22, preliminary durable goods orders, advance goods trade balance and preliminary wholesale inventories for June are slated for release in the New York session.



