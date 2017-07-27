sprite-preloader
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Doc re Submission of Document

PR Newswire
London, July 27

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc - Article 4 Transparency Directive - LR 9.6

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Submission of Document - Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2017

A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2017 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2017 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.co.uk/thrg

27 July 2017


