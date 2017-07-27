

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) on Thursday reported a 6 percent increase in profit for the second quarter from last year on higher revenues. Adjusted earnings per share beat analysts' estimates.



The company's second-quarter net income was $239.6 million or $0.58 per share, up from $225.5 million or $0.54 per share in the year-ago period.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.64 per share, compared to $0.56 per share in the prior-year period.



On average, fourteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating revenues for the quarter grew 5.5 percent to $1.25 billion from $1.19 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $890.61 million.



Total assets under management or AUM at the end of the quarter were $858.3 billion, an increase of $23.5 billion during the second quarter. This also increased from $779.6 billion in at the end of the year-ago quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX