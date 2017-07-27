NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX), a client of NNW recognizing unprecedented opportunities in the U.S. cannabis industry and laying the groundwork to capitalize on growing demand for cannabidiol (CBD)-based nutrition and health products.

The publication, entitled, "Investment Options in the Multi-Billion Dollar Medical Marijuana Industry," shines a light on several public companies driven by the increasing demand and potential therapeutic applications of marijuana.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/investment-options-multi-billion-dollar-medical-marijuana-industry/

"Created as a premier source of financial information for Chinese-speaking investors, ChineseInvestors.com (CIIX) is carving for itself a hefty portion of the cannabis market through diversified entry points. Adding to its current operations, CIIX earlier this week announced (http://nnw.fm/3nlZM) its entry into China's skincare industry though the impending launch of a new line of cannabidiol-based skincare products.

"The opportunity here is significant, as you look at the broader market. China is currently the second largest consumer of skincare products, generating annual retail sales of more than $29.6 billion. Research from ReportLinker estimates that Chinese skincare product retail sales will reach $36.3 billion this year.

"CIIX has filed a record of the product line with the Chinese Food and Drug Administration, and the company anticipates capturing '100% of China's market share in this novel skin care products category,' since, to its knowledge, other manufacturers have not yet entered the cannabis skincare product market in China."

