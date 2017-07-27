Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market 2017-2021: Analysis By Technology, End User & Geography

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global helicobacter pylori diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 8.23% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is higher adoption rate of POC tests. POC test is one of the clinical diagnostics trending high in the H. pylori diagnostics and IVD markets. It provides faster results in non-laboratory settings to support more patient-centered approaches to healthcare delivery. The sensory technology enables rapid analysis of blood samples.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising prevalence of disease. According to the CDC, peptic ulcer affects at least one out of ten Americans at some point in their lifetime. Ulcers can cause approximately more than one million hospitalizations and 6,500 deaths annually. The CDC also estimates that the total healthcare cost associated with peptic ulcer in the US to be nearly $6 billion, out of which $3 billion is the hospitalization cost, $2 billion is spent on doctor's office visits, and $1 billion is expected to incur due to decreased productivity and days lost from work.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is competitive pricing pressure. The market is highly competitive with the presence of a few established vendors, and many new and small companies. Global vendors invest significantly in marketing, promotion, and improvement of their brand quality to gain profit margins. However, the intense competition in the market leads to a price war. This causes global vendors to lower the average selling price of their devices to compete with high volume and low-cost sales agreement. Vendors also offer discounts, which further contribute to market competition.

