

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net profit climbed 260 percent to 1.16 billion euros from last year's 321 million euros.



Adjusted net profit was 1.08 billion euros, compared to 709 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT grew 15 percent from last year to 1.87 billion euros, mainly driven by Maserati with all segments profitable.



Net revenues of 27.93 billion euros were almost flat with last year's 27.89 billion euros. Sales declined 2% at constant exchange rate.



Worldwide combined shipments dropped 1 percent to 1.225 million units. Consolidated shipments declined 3 percent to 1.138 million units.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company continues to expect net revenues between 115 billion euros and 120 billion euros, adjusted EBIT greater than 7.0 billion euros and adjusted net profit above 3.0 billion euros.



