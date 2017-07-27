LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Heroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX)

We are pleased to invite you to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Heroux-Devtek Inc. to be held in the Salon Pierre de Coubertin of the Omni Mont-Royal Hotel 1050 Sherbrooke Street West Montreal, Quebec Monday, August 7, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. A continental breakfast will be served starting at 9:00 A.M. Management will be available to speak with the media immediately following the meeting. Please note that a conference call will take place the same day at 11:30 A.M. to discuss the first quarter results for fiscal 2018 ended June 30, 2017.

About Heroux-Devtek

Heroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture and repair and overhaul of landing gear and actuation systems and components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors of the Aerospace market with new landing gear systems and components, as well as aftermarket products and services. The Corporation also manufactures hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems and electronic enclosures. Approximately 80% of the Corporation's sales are outside Canada, including about 55% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Quebec with facilities in the Greater Montreal area (Longueuil, Laval and St-Hubert); Kitchener, Cambridge and Toronto, Ontario; Springfield and Strongsville, Ohio; Wichita, Kansas; Everett, Washington; and Runcorn, Nottingham and Bolton, United Kingdom.

