

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended July 22, durable goods orders and advance goods trade balance for June are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.1692 against the euro, 111.38 against the yen, 0.9605 against the franc and 1.3150 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX