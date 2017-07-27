

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Senate has rejected a Republican proposal to repeal Obama-era health care plan without replacing it.



A bill to repeal the Affordable Health Care was defeated with a 55-45 vote in the Republican-majority Upper House.



The second set back for President Donald Trump's top legislative priority in as many days was caused by a opposition from seven Republican Senators, who voted against the repeal-only plan on Wednesday.



On Tuesday, the first amendment - to repeal Obamacare and replace it with the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BRCA) - failed to pass as nine moderate Republicans joined all Democrats on a 43-57 vote that effectively killed the measure.



The failure of Wednesday's bill, which called for a two-year delay on a replacement in the hope of finding agreement in the meantime, underscores sharp divisions within the Republican Party over a Trump health care plan.



Senators will now consider a so-called 'skinny' repeal, which would eliminate some of the more controversial and unpopular provisions of Obama-era health care.



But the passage of that bill too is not certain as GOP centrists and conservatives are skeptical of the measure.



