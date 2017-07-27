

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended July 22, durable goods orders and advance goods trade balance for June at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While the greenback edged up against the yen, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 1.1696 against the euro, 111.37 against the yen, 0.9604 against the franc and 1.3144 against the pound around 8:33 am ET.



