CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 --Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application-specific products and solutions, announced the acquisition of 100 percent of the stock of Procoplast, an independent manufacturer of automotive assemblies located close to the Belgian-German border.

As previously announced, Procoplast is in close proximity to several key automotive customers and produces high volume products for Bosch, Kiekert, ZF-TRW and others, which will augment Methode's transmission lead-frame business in Europe. Procoplast's facility includes automated assembly, injection molding and testing equipment.

President and Chief Executive Officer Donald W. Duda said, "This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to expanding our customer base within Automotive, as well as our opportunities in sensors. Additionally, our global manufacturing footprint will provide Procoplast's customers a supplier with a multinational presence."

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's website www.methode.com.

