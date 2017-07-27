

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $29.48 million, or $0.18 per share. This was up from $17.72 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $407.07 million. This was up from $372.63 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:



