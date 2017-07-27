Mindtree Announces Elevation to Business Partner Status in the Adobe Solution Partner Program

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Extends collaboration to deliver personalized digital experiences

Mindtree, a global digital transformation and technology services company, announced today its advancement to Business Partner within the Adobe Solution Partner Program. This reflects Mindtree's specialization in Adobe Experience Manager, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, and its sustained focus to provide clients with comprehensive offerings, leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud for customer experience transformation.

This deeper collaboration allows businesses deploying Adobe Experience Cloud to benefit from Mindtree's strong domain knowledge and legacy back-end systems integration with cutting-edge front-end technologies. This enables rapid deployment of consumer experience systems while optimizing core business systems with an API-first approach. Additionally, Mindtree frameworks and accelerators for managing digital marketing operations in an agile factory model delivers personalized experiences and speed to market for a competitive edge.

"Customer experience is the new battlefield for companies looking to find a competitive edge to attract and retain high-quality customers," said Paul Gottsegen, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Head - Mindtree Americas. "Our growing relationship with Adobe provides a wide-open lane for our digital experts to unleash the power of Adobe Experience Cloud for our clients."

"At Avis Budget Group, our customers are at the center of everything we do and we must evolve to be in sync with how our customers research and book.There has been a shift - consumers are no longer on a digital journey, they are on a journey in a digital world, one in which they expect personalization, rapid response and ease of doing business across all digital channels," said Neal Zamore, Senior Vice President, Global Digital Customer Experience at Avis Budget Group."This is the reason we partnered with Adobe and Mindtree to create a new digital platform to meet and exceed our customers' needs."

"We're pleased that Mindtree has now earned Business Partner status within the Adobe Solution Partner Program," said Jay Dettling, Vice President of Global Partners, Adobe. "Mindtree has a rich heritage in digital transformation with experience in delivering personalized digital experiences in a complex multi-platform landscape for reputed organizations."

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. 'Born digital,' Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there. Visit http://www.mindtree.com to learn more.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe Experience Cloud is a comprehensive set of cloud services designed to give enterprises everything needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud, Experience Cloud is built on the Adobe Cloud Platform and integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud. Leveraging Adobe Sensei's machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, Adobe Experience Cloud combines world-class solutions, a complete extensive platform, comprehensive data and content systems, and a robust partner ecosystem that offer an unmatched expertise in experience delivery.



