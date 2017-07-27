

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) reported that its net loss for the second-quarter narrowed to $1.5 million, or $0.10 per share, from $4.3 million, or $0.28 per share, in the fiscal 2016 second quarter.



Adjusted net loss was $2.3 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $3.7 million, or $0.24 per share, in the fiscal 2016 second quarter.



Total revenues were $77.2 million, an increase of 2.8% compared to $75.1 million in the fiscal 2016 second quarter.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.20 per share and revenues of $78.58 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX