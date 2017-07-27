

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) were losing around 4 percent in the morning trading in Paris after the aerospace and defense major reported Thursday a sharp decline in its second-quarter profit with lower revenues. Further, the company maintained its guidance for the full year 2017.



Airbus Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders said, 'The commercial aircraft environment remains healthy while the robust order backlog continues to support our production ramp-up plans. However, we are facing challenges due to ongoing engine issues but we have a clear road-map in place and have maintained our full-year guidance.'



For the second quarter, net income declined 34% to 895 million euros from the prior year's 1.36 billion euros. Earnings per share dropped to 1.16 euros from 1.76 euros in the prior year.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT fell 37 percent from last year 939 million euros. Adjusted EBIT decreased 27 percent to 859 million euros.



The company attributed the decline in earnings mainly to a decrease in Commercial Aircraft reflecting unfavourable delivery and phasing impact, transition pricing and ramp-up costs, partly mitigated by an R&D tailwind.



Quarterly revenues decreased 5 percent to 15.72 billion euros from last year's 16.57 billion euros due to the delivery pattern in Commercial Aircraft and the perimeter changes at Defence and Space.



In the first half, order intake totaled 37.2 billion euros, down from last year's 39.1 billion euros. Order book was valued at 981 billion euros as of June 30, compared to 1.06 trillion euros at the year-end 2016.



The company noted that a total of 203 net commercial aircraft orders were received, higher than last year's 183 aircraft, with the order backlog comprising 6,771 aircraft at the end of June.



For fiscal 2017, Airbus expects mid-single-digit percentage growth in adjusted EBIT and adjusted earnings per share compared to 2016.



As the basis for its 2017 guidance, Airbus expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions.



Airbus expects to deliver more than 700 commercial aircraft which depends on engine manufacturers meeting commitments.



Further, the company said that the perimeter change in Defence and Space is expected to reduce EBIT Adjusted by around 150 million euros and adjusted earnings per share by around 14 cents.



Enders added, 'Achieving the aircraft delivery target depends on the engine suppliers meeting their commitments. Our focus in the second half remains squarely on programme execution and delivering the ramp-up.'



In Paris, Airbus shares were trading at 71.67 euros, down 3.99 percent.



