SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced net income of $18.5 million or $0.39 earnings per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2017, compared to a net income of $11.5 million or $0.24 earnings per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2016.

The $7.0 million increase in net income was primarily the result of rate changes authorized in California Water Service Company's (Cal Water's) 2015 General Rate Case (GRC) decision. Also increasing net income were decreases in emergency drought incremental costs and maintenance expenses, increased unbilled revenue, an increase resulting from the adoption of allowance for equity funds used during construction (equity AFUDC) in 2017, and unrealized gains on our benefit plan investments. These factors were partially offset by increases in depreciation and amortization, interest, and employee wage expenses.

Total revenue increased $18.7 million to $171.1 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared to revenue of $152.4 million for the second quarter of 2016. Rate increases added $17.2 million, $4.9 million of which was related to water production cost increases. The accrued unbilled revenue added $2.5 million. Revenue decoupling mechanisms and other balancing accounts decreased revenue $1.3 million due to a larger difference between actual water production costs and the forecasted costs used in the authorized customer billing rates.

According to President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin A. Kropelnicki, the quarterly operating results were in line with the Company's expectations, given the implementation of Cal Water's GRC.

"We are also on track this year to complete the planned improvements to our water systems in order to continue providing customers with quality, service, and value. Additionally, our ongoing conservation programs continued to support customers' day-to-day efforts to use water efficiently during the second quarter," he said.

Total operating expenses increased $12.0 million, or 8.9%, to $145.9 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared to operating expenses of $133.9 million for the second quarter of 2016.

Water production expenses increased $6.5 million, or 11.4%, to $64.1 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared to prior year water production expenses of $57.6 million, due primarily to wholesale water supplier rate increases and increases in customer usage.

Administrative and general and other operations expenses decreased $0.2 million to $42.1 million in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to $42.3 million in the second quarter of 2016. Decreases in California drought program incremental costs, the deferral of modified cost balancing account (MCBA) costs associated with the deferral of operating revenue, a decrease in medical benefit costs, and insurance proceeds were partially offset by employee wages and pension benefit cost increases. Changes in employee benefit costs for regulated California operations generally do not affect earnings, because the Company is allowed by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to track these costs in balancing accounts for future recovery, which creates a corresponding change to operating revenue.

Maintenance expense decreased $1.2 million, or 20.7%, to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2016, mostly due to decreases in transmission and distribution mains repairs.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $3.4 million, or 21.3%, to $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2016, due to 2016 capital additions.

Income tax expense increased $2.7 million, or 40.3%, to $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2016 due primarily to an increase in net operating income. The Company's fiscal year 2017 effective tax rate is estimated at 37%.

Other income, net of income taxes, increased $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 to $1.8 million primarily due to the implementation of equity AFUDC in accordance with the CPUC decision in Cal Water's 2015 GRC and an increase in the unrealized gains on our benefit plan investments.

Net interest expense increased $0.9 million, or 12.1%, to $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. The increase was due to increased use of short term financing for capital investments as well as increased short-term interest rates.

The under-collected net water revenue adjustment mechanism (WRAM) and MCBA net receivable balance increased 14.2%, or $6.8 million, to $54.8 million as of June 30, 2017, from $48.0 million as of March 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to water sales volumes which on a year to date basis are 21% less than those adopted in Cal Water's recent GRC.

Year-to-Date Results

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, net income was $19.7 million or $0.41 earnings per diluted common share, compared to net income of $10.7 million or $0.22 earnings per diluted common share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2016.

The $9.0 million increase in net income was primarily the result of increased rates adopted in Cal Water's 2015 GRC decision. A decrease in emergency drought incremental costs and maintenance expenses, an increase resulting from the implementation of equity AFUDC in 2017, and unrealized gains on our benefit plan investments also increase net income. These factors were partially offset by increases in depreciation and amortization, interest, and employee wage expenses.

Water System Improvements

During the first six months of 2017, the total Company-funded and developer-funded capital investment was $108.7 million, a decrease of $7.5 million, or 6.5%, compared to $116.2 million in the first six months of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to weather-related construction project delays during the first quarter of 2017.

Regulatory Update

Cal Water expects to submit an advice letter to request recovery of 2016 and 2017 incremental drought expenses during the third quarter of 2017.

In May of 2017, Cal Water submitted an advice letter to recover $0.4 million of annual revenue increases for a rate base offset in one of its regulated districts. The new rates became effective on July 1, 2017.

Other Information

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service was ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Water Utilities in the West" in 2016 by J.D. Power in its inaugural Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. California Water Service Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT." Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (In thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- ASSETS Utility plant: Utility plant $ 2,826,187 $ 2,717,339 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (897,575) (858,062) ----------- ----------- Net utility plant 1,928,612 1,859,277 ----------- ----------- Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 29,103 25,492 Receivables Customers 39,027 30,305 Regulatory balancing accounts 29,071 30,332 Other 17,322 17,158 Unbilled revenue 34,857 25,228 Materials and supplies at average cost 6,518 6,292 Taxes, prepaid expenses, and other assets 14,682 7,262 ----------- ----------- Total current assets 170,580 142,069 ----------- ----------- Other assets: Regulatory assets 375,868 355,930 Goodwill 2,615 2,615 Other assets 55,351 51,854 ----------- ----------- Total other assets 433,834 410,399 ----------- ----------- TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,533,026 $ 2,411,745 =========== =========== CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Common stock, $.01 par value $ 480 $ 480 Additional paid-in capital 334,834 334,856 Retained earnings 326,520 324,135 ----------- ----------- Total common stockholders' equity 661,834 659,471 Long-term debt, less current maturities 519,875 531,745 ----------- ----------- Total capitalization 1,181,709 1,191,216 ----------- ----------- Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt 36,110 26,208 Short-term borrowings 190,100 97,100 Accounts payable 84,222 77,813 Regulatory balancing accounts 6,743 4,759 Accrued interest 5,842 5,661 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,010 38,689 ----------- ----------- Total current liabilities 361,027 250,230 ----------- ----------- Unamortized investment tax credits 1,798 1,798 Deferred income taxes 310,936 298,924 Pension and postretirement benefits other than pensions 227,186 222,691 Regulatory liability and other 86,821 83,648 Advances for construction 182,394 182,448 Contributions in aid of construction 181,155 180,790 Commitments and contingencies - ----------- ----------- TOTAL CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES $ 2,533,026 $ 2,411,745 =========== =========== CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (In thousands, except per share data) For the Three-Months ended: June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 --------- --------- Operating revenue $ 171,132 $ 152,445 --------- --------- Operating expenses: Operations: Water production costs 64,131 57,589 Administrative and general 23,796 23,366 Other operations 18,328 18,903 Maintenance 4,708 5,934 Depreciation and amortization 19,218 15,842 Income taxes 9,635 6,870 Property and other taxes 6,057 5,407 --------- --------- Total operating expenses 145,873 133,911 --------- --------- Net operating income 25,259 18,534 --------- --------- Other income and expenses: Non-regulated revenue 3,739 3,764 Non-regulated expenses (1,614) (2,809) Allowance for equity funds used during construction 879 - Income tax expense on other income and expenses (1,217) (384) --------- --------- Net other income 1,787 571 --------- --------- Interest expense: Interest Expense 9,079 8,434 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction (564) (837) --------- --------- Net interest expense 8,515 7,597 --------- --------- Net income $ 18,531 $ 11,508 ========= ========= Earnings per share Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.24 ========= ========= Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.24 ========= ========= Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 48,020 47,972 ========= ========= Diluted 48,020 47,972 ========= ========= Dividends per share of common stock $ 0.1800 $ 0.1725 ========= ========= For the Six-Months ended: June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 --------- --------- Operating revenue $ 293,168 $ 274,172 --------- --------- Operating expenses: Operations: Water production costs 106,199 98,658 Administrative and general 49,045 51,193 Other operations 34,452 38,205 Maintenance 10,820 11,997 Depreciation and amortization 38,419 31,888 Income taxes 8,751 5,945 Property and other taxes 12,173 11,482 --------- --------- Total operating expenses 259,859 249,368 --------- --------- Net operating income 33,309 24,804 --------- --------- Other income and expenses: Non-regulated revenue 7,201 7,192 Non-regulated expenses (3,668) (5,789) Allowance for equity funds used during construction 1,658 Income tax expense on other income and expenses (2,106) (565) --------- --------- Net other income 3,085 838 --------- --------- Interest expense: Interest Expense 17,789 16,499 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction (1,058) (1,567) --------- --------- Net interest expense 16,731 14,932 --------- --------- Net income $ 19,663 $ 10,710 ========= ========= Earnings per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.22 ========= ========= Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.22 ========= ========= Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 48,002 47,938 ========= ========= Diluted 48,002 47,943 ========= ========= Dividends per share of common stock $ 0.3600 $ 0.3450 ========= =========

Tom Smegal

Shannon Dean

