DAYTONA BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Quture International, Inc. (OTC PINK: QUTR) the proven and experienced clinical performance and outcome analytics and solutions company in American healthcare, now with global capability, today announced the appointment of Kim Halvorson, CHAM, as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ms. Halvorson's extraordinary and distinguished expertise and experience uniquely matches the opportunities of Quture. She is a seasoned executive, entrepreneur and problem solver with CEO experience in all aspects of a start up from taking a company public to managing the process of overseeing a public company. Her vast proven skills include managing all aspects of public fillings, shareholder relations, and managed audits. Simultaneously, sales and marketing are her passion, especially applied to every aspect of managing a growing venture or part of a large organization. Ms. Halvorson's extensive networking relationships and skills stem from handling corporate development of large corporate accounts, such as her previous position with Dell Computer Corporation as Strategic Alliance Manager, to successful startup corporate development.

Ms. Halvorson's initial focus will be: (1) to manage the publicly traded status of QUTR including filings and investor relations, (2) advance new applications on the QualOptima Health Informatics Platform, (3) coordinate marketing and sales for revenue, (4) lead investment capitalization initiatives underway for Quture and Quture Health, and (5) manage the daily and routine operations of the companies, including management and staff development of the Quture International and Quture Health teams.

"Our corporate strategies and initiatives urgently need Kim's extraordinary spectrum of proven expertise, experiences and relationships," said Landon Feazell, Quture's Chairman & CEO. "We are excited to leverage her diverse skill-sets and aggressive management style to our corporate endeavors at this pivotal time. Kim contacted us based on respect for our patent-pending intellectual property and our mutual plans to introduce new and predictive remote patient-engagement applications in the rapid transformation of the medical practice model. Her immediate approach to revenue models for marketing and sales have already improved our implementation of the QualOptima Health Informatics Platform."

Most recently Ms. Halvorson served as Managing Director, Emergent Health Management, LLC, where she contributed to all aspects of the purchase of a public Nutraceutical Stem Cell nutrition company and worked to pivot the company to modern software technologies, branding and new hires. From 2014-2016, she served as CEO of Clickstream Corp. (Ticker CLIS) introducing use of harvesting big data of the internet for sports data analysis, now as fantasy football mobile application. While with Clickstream she secured a mid-cap investment bank and investment funds to move forward. Prior positions include VP of Business Development, The White Stone Group/Trace, for revenue cycle/patient access; Regional Sales Manager, SCI Solutions for revenue cycle/patient access; CEO & Founder of OrthoFlow a post-operative pain management device company, specializing in orthopedic outpatient surgery pain management; Founding Partner, Triage VC Capital. During her tenure at Dell Healthcare she secured key investments and alliances with emerging technologies that are leading companies in healthcare today.

"I am honored to be able to contribute to the growth of this company. Patient monitoring and predictive analysis will be at the forefront with our national healthcare system. Quture is uniquely positioned with a software platform and the patents for future growth," said Kim Halvorson. "As Quture transitions to this future, the company's traditional foundation in healthcare quality and risk are urgent needs of hospitals, physicians and payers. My experience in selling to these customer segments will help Quture, as well as my background in publicly traded companies and evolving from investment capital to revenue for early entry companies."

Ms. Halvorson joins the Company at this pivotal time in corporate development as Quture announces its QualOptima Health Informatics Platform central to Quture's strategies, revenue models and value proposition. For further information to understand Quture as the health informatics company that empowers patients, providers and payers (P(3)) for data-driven decisions (D(3)), see Quture's Facebook post at: https://www.facebook.com/QutureInt/

About Quture International, Inc.

Quture International (OTC PINK: QUTR) is the proven and experienced clinical performance and outcome analytics and solutions company in American healthcare, now with global capability. Quture is a health informatics company that empowers patients, providers and payers (P(3)) for data-driven decisions (D(3)). Quture intends to be the free-enterprise solution to the complexity and inherent competing interests of all constituents of health care for the health, well-being and economic future of America by broad adoption and implementation of its QualOptima Health Informatics Platform. Quture's first-to-market clinical advanced analytics and intelligence informatics platform is the complete solution for healthcare providers, payers, employers, and insurance companies seeking to achieve optimal clinical, financial and operational outcomes.

Quture's QualOptima Connectivity & Analytics System empowers value-driven, patient-centered, personalized care focused on real-time and predictive patient management and patient safety, with optimal quality demonstrated by outcomes correlated with resource use, revenue and cost. As an Application Partner of InterSystems Corporation, Quture's software operates on their HealthShare strategic technology platform to capture, integrate, aggregate, and analyze data transformed to knowledge in its innovative second-generation database. Quture's core competence and value proposition lies in its embedded evidence-based metrics, clinical content and analytic algorithms developed from over 35 years of measuring performance in hundreds of hospitals, physician organizations and HMO's.

As the free enterprise solution to improving health and healthcare while reducing costs, Quture is positioned through its disruptive technology to become the foremost global provider of value-based clinical intelligence and knowledge solutions. Q is a Nevada corporation based in Daytona Beach, Florida, and trades on the OTC exchange under the symbol "QUTR."

Forward Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning our business and possible or assumed future results of operations. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons including: our ability to continue as a going concern, adverse economic changes affecting markets we serve; competition in our markets and industry segments; our timing and the profitability of entering new markets; greater than expected costs, customer acceptance of our products or difficulties related to our integration of the businesses we may acquire; and other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our public announcements and SEC filings. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and our future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements may not meet these expectations. We do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law. There is no assurance that a definitive agreement will be completed.

For Further Information:

Quture Investor Relations

info@quture.com

See www.quture.com

Connect with Us:

Facebook: & Twitter: QutureInt



