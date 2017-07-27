SAN ANTONIO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. ("Digerati" or the "Company") (OTCQB: DTGI) today provided an update on its acquisition of T3 Communications, Inc. ("T3"), a leading provider of cloud communication and broadband solutions in Southwest Florida.

On May 9, 2017, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire T3 and, subject to regulatory approval, anticipated closing the transaction in approximately 90 days. Upon signing the definitive agreement, the parties proceeded with filings and notifications with the Florida Public Service Commission and the Federal Communications Commission as required for a transaction resulting in a change in control. The regulatory approval process is well underway and it is anticipated that the closing will occur in 45-60 days.

Based in Fort Myers, T3 is Southwest Florida's local provider of quality communication services and solutions that maintains a 99% customer satisfaction rating. As an established provider, T3 has been exceeding the needs of a growing business community, enabling its customers to communicate and compete in the global market. T3's robust offering of communication solutions is backed by cutting-edge technology, superior reliability and unrivaled support. For more information on T3, please visit www.t3com.com.

Digerati is a publicly-traded holding company, with a track record of launching and managing successful subsidiary operations, and is a multi-year recipient of Deloitte's Fast500 and Fast50 Awards, for recognition as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Through its subsidiary, Shift8 Networks, the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, efficient, and cost-effective communication solutions, including fully-hosted IP/PBX, VoIP transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered Only in the Cloud™ on its carrier grade network. Former subsidiaries include ATSI Communications, Inc., an international telecommunications operator serving emerging markets throughout Mexico and Latin America, as well as GlobalSCAPE, Inc., an Internet software company trading on the NYSE that specializes in secure file transfer through its popular utility, CuteFTP. Other subsidiaries included a global VoIP carrier and oilfield service businesses operating in the Bakken Shale. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:



Jack Eversull

The Eversull Group

(972) 571-1624

(214) 469-2361 fax

Email Contact



