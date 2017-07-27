

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a sharp jump in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a substantial increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders spiked by 6.5 percent in June after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in May.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to surge up by 3.0 percent compared to the 1.1 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged up by 0.2 percent in June after climbing by 0.6 percent in May. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.4 percent.



