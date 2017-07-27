CrowdFlower Named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in Information Innovation and Governance

Human-in-the-Loop platform provides training data essential for burgeoning AI market

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdFlower Inc., the essential human-in-the-loop platform for data science and machine learning teams, announced today it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the Information Innovation and Governance report by Gartner Inc.

CrowdFlower's Human-in-the-Loop AI platform makes AI work in the real world by continuously training, testing, and teaching machine learning algorithms. As AI systems increasingly enter the mainstream, their usefulness is often defined by the quality of the training data used. While a machine can process complex mathematical equations or structured data in milliseconds, training data teaches a machine how to process more abstract data like flagging inappropriate content or distinguishing between objects in images.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a Cool Vendor in Information Innovation and Governance," said Robin Bordoli, CEO of CrowdFlower. "AI has unlimited potential to change how companies work, but to realize that potential companies need a strategy for how they will manage the data that makes AI possible. For AI to work, you need to start with high quality, large scale customized data sets from which machines can learn about the real world. The more you train machine learning models, the better they will perform. CrowdFlower is focused on helping companies harness unstructured data to make AI work for their business."

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Information Innovation and Governance, 2017,

Published: 22 May 2017

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CrowdFlower

CrowdFlower is the essential human-in-the-loop AI platform for data science and machine learning teams. The CrowdFlower software platform trains, tests, and tunes machine learning models to make AI work in the real world. CrowdFlower's technology and expertise supports a wide range of use cases including autonomous vehicles, intelligent personal assistants, medical image labeling, consumer product identification, content categorization, customer support ticket classification, social data insight, CRM data enrichment, product categorization, and search relevance.

Headquartered in the Mission District in San Francisco and backed by Canvas Ventures, Trinity Ventures, Industry Ventures, Microsoft Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures, CrowdFlower serves Fortune 500 and fast-growing data-driven organizations across a wide variety of industries. For more information, visit www.crowdflower.com.