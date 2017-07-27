The newly installed PV power for 2016 was approximately 219 MW, according to new data released by the government.

Mexico hit an installed PV capacity of around 389 MW as of the end of December 2016, according to the report "Reporte de Avance de Energías Limpias" published by the country's energy depertment Secretariat of Energy (Sener).

According to these figures, new grid-connected PV systems installed in Mexico in 2016 have totaled 219 MW. This result represents a 128% year-on-year growth, and the largest growth ever registered for the Mexican solar sector.

Currently, renewable energies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...