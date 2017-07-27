Greece's Hellenic Petroleum has secured financing to develop 190 MW of combined solar PV and wind power capacity in Greece. The company was awarded 8.6 MW of PV capacity in Greece's inaugural renewable energy tender in December 2016.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced yesterday that it has subscribed to €28.3 million in bonds issued by Hellenic Petroleum. "The total volume of the bond issuance was €450 million in two tranches, with the EBRD subscribing to the second tranche of €74.5 million alongside the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank and other selected institutional investors," said the EBRD.

In more detail, Hellenic Petroleum also said yesterday, that the company "has successfully priced €74.5m principal amount of new notes to be consolidated and form a single series" with existing company notes due by October 2021. The new notes resulted "in proceeds of €79m and a yield of 3.333% and are expected to be listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange," added Hellenic ...

