LEO Pharma Ranks Second in Global Clinical Trials Transparency Audit

BALLERUP, Denmark and HURLEY, England, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New top 50 list ranks LEO Pharma in second position, leading the global pharma industry in commitments to increase access to clinical trials information

The AllTrials audit on clinical trial transparency findings has been published ranking LEO Pharma as leaders in the industry.

LEO Pharma is ranked at number two out of the 50 pharmaceutical companies evaluated. AllTrials is an international campaign that calls for every clinical trial, past and present, to be registered and their results reported. The rankings assess companies' policy commitments on disclosing trial registrations, summary findings of studies, comprehensive clinical study reports (CSRs) and individual patient data (IPD).

As one of the companies in the forefront of data transparency LEO Pharma was early off the mark to globally commit to increased disclosure. Since making this commitment in 2013, LEO Pharma has made its clinical trials results dating back to 1990 available to the public and will share individual patient-level data upon request from qualified third-party researchers. The company's commitment to transparency and patient focus has also evolved with the completion of an innovative project to develop lay summaries for patients and interested parties in easy to understand language.

Commenting on the publication from AllTrials, Katherine Murphy, former CEO of The Patients Association (now Independent Care Consultant) said:

"I very much welcome these audit findings and greater transparency in clinical trials, as well as research and development generally. It is really pleasing to see more information on clinical trials becoming increasingly available in the public domain with companies like LEO Pharma amongst the leaders. The more information that patients and members of the public have will support them to become better placed to make informed decisions and treatment choices."

Kim Kjoeller, Executive Vice President Global Research and Development, LEO Pharma, said:

"The AllTrials rankings are a robust overview which, while grounded in empirical data, casts new light on the attitudes and approaches to transparency across our industry. LEO Pharma welcomes the AllTrials audit and we are delighted to see this positive recognition for our commitment to making our scientific evidence base freely available for scrutiny and study. Having just entered the biologics arena LEO Pharma is at a turning point in our company's history, and we are excited by the promise that our pipeline holds. Maintaining this commitment to openly sharing our vision through timely disclosure of trial information has never been more important to us, and we look forward to continuing to partner with the scientific community to drive the clinical trial transparency agenda to the next level."

For more information on LEO Pharma's commitment to transparency, please see the company's Position on Public Access to Clinical Trials Information at http://www.leo-pharma.com.

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma helps people achieve healthy skin. By offering care solutions to patients in more than 100 countries globally, the company supports people in managing their skin conditions.

Founded in 1908 and owned by the LEO Foundation, LEO Pharma has devoted decades of research and development to delivering products and solutions to people suffering from skin diseases.

LEO Pharma is globally headquartered in Denmark and employs around 4,800 people worldwide.