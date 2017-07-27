XCMG's Global Excellent Operator program highlights intelligent technology

XUZHOU, China, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading manufacturer XCMG has kicked start the fourth Global Excellent Operator program (the "Program") at the XCMG Technician College, a total of 71 trainees from nine countries have joined the series of training sessions led by experienced experts and instructors.

In addition to the classic training courses such as simulated operation and component assembly training, the fourth Program has shifted the focus to intelligent technologies in the construction machinery. The trainees visited XCMG's two smart manufacturing bases of loader and concrete machineries and gained deep understandings of the XCMG quality.

"The trainees of this session will experience XCMG's smart and integrated training system, manufacturing system in the internet era. We wish that they could be inspired by XCMG's 'craftsmanship and innovation' attitude and persistent pursuit, witnessing our company's strength in smart manufacturing and world-class quality," said Wang Min, chairman of XCMG.

The Program features three classes of loader operation, pump truck operation and overseas service engineer with durations of eight to 25 days. XCMG has designed customized training models for all trainees that include corporate culture orientation, theory teaching, field practice, exchange forum with industry experts and special experience activities.

The international trainees who have enrolled in this session come from Canada, Mongolia, Uganda, Kenya, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Indonesia and United Arab Emirates. XCMG prepared additional team building and cultural experience activities to introduce the history, culture and folk customs of Xuzhou while making new friends.

"Here is a fine tuned XCMG, everywhere reflects the fine management of XCMG in characteristic culture, humane care, and staff with good professional quality," said Issac Muisyo, an overseas service engineer trainee from Kenya.

The Program is part of XCMG's 14 precisely positioned projects in the "For Better Life" global public welfare campaign which has benefited 303 trainees worldwide, including 149 operators and 156 international service engineers. XCMG has also worked with 54 overseas dealers and local vocational colleges to host 76 product maintenance skill workshops per the company's commitment to education.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 74 years. It currently ranks ninth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.

