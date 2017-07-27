SmartDX™ from Smart Communications, the industry standard for automating trade and relationship document generation, collaboration and processing in the capital markets, and Lombard Risk Management (LSE: LRM), the leading dedicated global provider of collateral management and regulatory reporting solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver end-to-end automated legal negotiation and margin call management. The joint offering enables data to be seamlessly extracted from agreements negotiated in the SmartDX™ documentation solution and passed through to Lombard Risk's COLLINE automated cross-asset collateral management platform.

By integrating Lombard Risk's COLLINEwith SmartDX™, the combined offering provides both buy- and sell-side firms with a strategic, cloud-based digital contract negotiation platform that automates margin call management. Bilateral negotiation of digitized collateral agreements in SmartDX™ enables the collateral data points and valuation terms to be extracted from the agreement, facilitating automated processing of margin calculations in the COLLINE platform. Through this integration, firms eliminate manual inefficiencies, increase accuracy and automation, reduce compliance risks, and minimize operational costs.

Helen Nicol, Global Product Director of Collateral Solutions for Lombard Risk, said: "The integration of these two market leading solutions provides clients with a trusted, proven platform to solve the need for reconciliation across disparate solutions. This partnership fills a huge gap in the market by enabling true end-to-end collateralization. The offering helps firms advance their operating models and make operations more intelligent capturing data, executing transactions and providing visibility faster and more time effectively thereby enabling firms to gain maximum efficiency and competitive advantage through system automation."

Robin Moody, Global Head of SmartDX for Smart Communications, said: "While the industry has invested heavily in manual processing of derivatives documentation, these investments only help to reduce compliance risk. With the announcement of today's solution, Smart Communications and Lombard Risk have built a unified approach to better scale processes, documents and the relevant data within them to deliver true operational efficiency."

About Lombard Risk

Lombard Risk is the leading dedicated global provider of collateral management and regulatory reporting solutions to the financial services industry. Through intelligent automation and optimisation, Lombard Risk's clients are able to improve their approach to risk management, gaining the agility they need to have a competitive advantage. As well as bringing immediate and urgent solutions to clients' needs, Lombard Risk's global team of experts look beyond today's reporting and collateral management to develop technology solutions that help them adapt as industry challenges evolve.

Counting 30 of the world's 'Top 50' financial institutions among its clients, Lombard Risk has been a trusted partner for 28 years. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in London, it has offices in Europe (Birmingham, Frankfurt), New York and Asia Pacific (Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore), and representative offices in Atlanta, Cape Town, Sydney and Tokyo. Find out more at lombardrisk.com or contact us at info@lombardrisk.com.

About SmartDX

SmartDX™ from Smart Communications is the industry standard trusted by all of the G15 investment banks for automating trade and relationship document generation, collaboration and processing in the Capital Markets. The days of managing OTC trading through Word docs and emails are over. The current regulatory pressures and tighter cost controls simply won't allow for that kind of inefficiency anymore. You've got to do better and better means more than scanning your documents into an OCR reader. You want your documents to be created digitally, shared digitally, and stored digitally. It's the only safe, efficient way to manage all the interaction between counterparties. SmartDX™ helps simplify the drafting, negotiation and execution of trade and relationship documentation for all market participants, across all document types, asset classes and product types. Learn more: https://www.smartcommunications.com/smartdx/.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727005721/en/

Contacts:

For Smart Communications:

GingerMay PR

Kay Seago

Tel: +44 (0) 203 642 1124

Email: kay.seago@gingermaypr.com

or

For Lombard Risk:

Newgate Communications

Andrew Adie

Sara Neidle

Jessica Hodson Walker

Tel: 020 7680 6550

Email:lombard@newgatecomms.com