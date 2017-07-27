WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Natren, known as The Probiotic Pioneer since 1982, launches today a two-part Facebook Live video series explaining the benefits of using probiotics to improve skin health. The first video airs live today, Thursday, July 27, 2017 with the second part airing on Thursday, August 31, 2017, both beginning at 4pm Pacific Time. Company Founder & President, Natasha Trenev, will co-host the series with Melissa Ramos, the founder of Sexy Food Therapy.

Part-1 of the series will focus on probiotics for skin health, explaining how users can improve their health from the inside out. Part-2 of the series will discuss and show users how to use Digesta-Lac®, one of Natren's probiotic powders, to make a homemade face mask for topical use. The Facebook Live videos will air on Melissa Ramos' Facebook page and both events will include a giveaway contest.

"Our goal at Natren has always been to provide heightened education to consumers about the many health benefits of probiotics," said Natasha Trenev, Founder and President of Natren, Inc. "Not many people understand how probiotics, when ingested or used topically, can greatly and positively impact skin health. It is a unique skincare remedy that we are excited to share with an audience of avid healthcare enthusiasts looking for different ways to help fight skin issues."

Natren has been manufacturing pharmaceutical grade probiotic products for over 35 years. With a level of focus and expertise that comes from over three decades of continuous probiotic cultivation and production, Natren has complete hands-on control of their probiotic manufacturing process lending to the creation of some of the strongest and most powerful probiotic strains available.

Watch Natren's Facebook Live video series at Facebook.com/sexyfoodtherapy on Thursday, July 27, 2017 and Thursday, August 31, 2017, at 4pm Pacific Time/7pm Eastern Time.

To learn more about Natren, visit www.Natren.com.

About Natren, Inc.

Natren, Inc., founded in 1982 and headquartered in Westlake Village, California, is the leading manufacturer of probiotics worldwide. Internationally recognized for its pioneering work and research in the probiotics industry, Natren produces the finest pharmaceutical grade quality probiotics, or "beneficial bacteria" in its cGMP facility. Natren probiotics are distributed in health food stores across the nation as well as directly to consumers. The company also has both an international and professional division selling to healthcare practitioners. Natren is committed to promoting the overall health and wellbeing of their customers. Founder, Natasha Trenev, an educator, author and expert in the field of probiotics, has spent over 50 years researching the benefits of probiotics as they relate to human health.

