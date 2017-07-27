

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $41.88 million, or $0.49 per share. This was up from $39.26 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $802.31 million. This was up from $725.81 million last year.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $41.88 Mln. vs. $39.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $802.31 Mln vs. $725.81 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.5%



