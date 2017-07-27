

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $440 million, or $0.86 per share. This was up from $330 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $4.25 billion. This was up from $4.17 billion last year.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $440 Mln. vs. $330 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $4.25 Bln vs. $4.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 to $3.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX