RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Cloudistics, an on-premises cloud computing company, today announced three major appointments. The new hires brings skills and experience to accelerate Cloudistics' customer growth in the managed solutions provider (MSP) and enterprise markets.

Steve Conner joins as VP of Worldwide Sales, David Friend serves as CFO and Joseph McNulty is VP of Manufacturing, Customer Support and IT.

Previously a Director at Nutanix, Steve successfully built three multi-million dollar service units in three different market spaces -- managed hosting, government services, and value added product services. He brings more than 20 years of experience building and leading highly motivated sales teams and a passion for developing customer strategies for adopting next generation cloud technologies.

As a Principal at Bain Capital Ventures, David invested over $190M in IT infrastructure companies across all stages. He brings financial management and go-to-market strategy experience within high-growth companies and a passion for developing strategies that optimize overall value for customers.

A General Manager at Neustar, Joe led software, platform, and go-to-market strategies and grew the P&L 145 percent to $135M in under two years. McNulty has over 25 years of product, sales, operations and client success leadership -- delivering software, hardware, M2M, data, analytics and security solutions. He has a passion for delivering superior customers experiences from initial install through production.

"We are experiencing hypergrowth, and it's imperative that we continue to build our leadership team with world-class talent that focus on customer value. Steve, David and Joe bring a strong track record of success with MSPs and enterprise customers," said Najaf Husain, CEO and Founder of Cloudistics. "They will lead our efforts to deliver what our customers want: high performance and simple to use cloud computing solutions."

Cloudistics has also continued to amass industry recognition and validation from top analyst firms and key media. Cloudistics was named a "Cool Vendor" in the Gartner "Cool Vendors in Cloud Infrastructure, 2017" report, and an IDC Innovator. The company was included in CNBC's First-ever "Upstart 25" of promising startups and in Business Insider's "38 enterprise startups that will boom in 2017, according to VC investors." Storage Magazine named Ignite, Cloudistics' flagship offering, as a finalist in its 2016 for the server-based storage products category. CRN included Cloudistics in its "10 Coolest Hyper-Converged Products of 2016" list and in its "10 Coolest Cloud Startups Of 2017."

About Cloudistics

Cloudistics, an on-premises cloud computing company, delivers a complete public cloud experience with composable on-premises infrastructures to medium and large enterprises. Its software-defined technology natively converges network, storage, compute, virtualization, and management into a single platform to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a base infrastructure and scale to multi-site and multi-geo infrastructures with predictable economics and performance. With open and secure virtual networking, elastic storage, application orchestration and SaaS management, Cloudistics is the blueprint for application-optimized on-premises cloud infrastructures. Learn more at www.cloudistics.com or follow @cloudistics on Twitter.

Contacts:

Cloudistics

Email Contact



