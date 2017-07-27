

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $210.61 million, or $0.37 per share. This was down from $474.35 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $2.64 billion. This was up from $2.27 billion last year.



MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $210.61 Mln. vs. $474.35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -55.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.84 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -56.0% -Revenue (Q2): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.3%



