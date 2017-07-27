Global Brand Management Software Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Players are Brandworkz, Bynder, Hootsuite Media, MarcomCentral & Webdam

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Brand Management Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global brand management software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.37% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Brand Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased adoption of analytics in brand management software. Brand management software uses analytical tools to manage brand assets in organizations. Contents related to brand management are analyzed using analytical tools for making business decisions. Analytical solutions, including cloud-based content analytics and asset-tracking solutions, help organizations to manage the huge amount of data captured from mobile phones and smart connected devices.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is need for protecting brand identity. For maintaining the sustainability of a brand, it is essential that the company maintains and communicates a visual identity through several channels. The visual identity, which includes fonts and logos, should be updated consistently. This must be done with complete awareness regarding brand history and vision by involving all relevant employees in the process. In addition, any change made in visual identity should be reflected in all the subsequent works of the company.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is need for skilled employees. The need for skilled employees is a challenge that is prevalent in underdeveloped and emerging countries. Employees with least skill in brand management find it difficult to use brand management software. Successful deployment, maintenance, and day-to-day operations of brand management software require employees with good knowledge and skill set regarding the software. A company with lack of skilled employees will find the learning curve too steep when the system goes live. Employees with the lack of skills regarding the software will increase the overall cost of the project. This may lead to the conclusion that the program was a failure financially. In the early stages of the deployment of brand management software, companies spend a lot of time and money on consultancy services, to make it a success.

Key vendors



Brandworkz

Bynder

Hootsuite Media

MarcomCentral

Webdam



Other prominent vendors



BLUE Software

Brandfolder Digital Asset Management

Brandwatch

Lucid Software

MediaValet

Meltwater

OpenText

QBNK Holding

Quark Software

Sproutloud media networks



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Market landscape



PART 05: Market segmentation by deployment



PART 06: Market segmentation by geography



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor profiles



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/87nx23/global_brand

