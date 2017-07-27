Santa Clara - ServiceNow today announced the financial results for its second quarter 2017. "ServiceNow reported another strong quarter today, demonstrating steady growth of new customers and maintaining our high renewal rate," said John Donahoe, president and chief executive officer, ServiceNow.

Second Quarter 2017 GAAP Results:

Subscription revenues of $411.0 million, representing 41% year-over-year growth. Professional services and other revenues of $60.7 million, representing 20% year-over-year growth. Total revenues of $471.7 million, representing 38% year-over-year growth. Subscription gross profit of $335.2 million, representing 82% of subscription revenues. Professional services and other gross profit of $14.8 million, representing 24% of professional services and other revenues. Total gross profit of $350.0 million, representing 74% of total revenues. Loss from operations of $38.7 million, representing negative 8% of total revenues. Net loss of $56.5 million, or loss of $0.33 per basic and diluted share. Net cash provided by operating activities of $128.7 million, representing 27% of total revenues.

Second Quarter 2017 Non-GAAP Results:

We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. For the following non-GAAP results, see the section entitled "Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and the corresponding growth rates, and the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and corresponding growth rates.

Subscription revenues of $417.0 million, representing 43% year-over-year growth adjusted for constant currency. Professional services and other revenues of $61.5 million, representing 21% year-over-year growth adjusted for constant currency. Total revenues of $478.5 million, representing 40% year-over-year growth adjusted for constant currency. Subscription billings of $456.6 million, representing 37% year-over-year growth (or $468.0 million, representing 41% year-over-year growth adjusted for constant currency and constant billings duration). Professional services and other billings of $48.3 million, representing 15% year-over-year growth (or $49.1 million, representing 16% year-over-year growth adjusted for constant currency). Total billings of $504.9 million, representing 35% year-over-year growth (or $517.1 million, representing 38% year-over-year growth adjusted for constant currency and constant billings duration). Subscription gross profit of $347.9 million, representing 85% of subscription revenues. Professional services and other gross profit of $22.4 million, representing 37% of professional services and other revenues. Total gross profit of $370.3 million, representing 78% of total revenues. Income from operations ...

