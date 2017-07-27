Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2017) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTCQB: DTII) (The Company), a developer of security technologies is pleased to announce a funding agreement for manufacturing of its non-X-ray security scanner.

The Company executed a funding agreement for its initial production with RAB Investments AG of Zug, Switzerland a current shareholder.

The agreement calls for a minimum of $50,000 to a maximum of $150,000.00 at best efforts with a first tranche or $25K to be completed by August 15th.

"Based on past experience with the investor, we have confidence in the ability of RAB to provide the agreed upon funding." says CEO Merrill Moses.

"The Company's goal is to raise additional capital in order to increase production and marketing of its 'Passive Security Scan Portal' for use at schools, universities, and commercial buildings" added Mr. Moses.

The Company's Business - The 'Passive Security Scan'

The Company's 'Passive Security Scan' is a unique "next generation" walk-through detector scanning unit. This patented and trademarked passive scanning system allows for detecting and identifying concealed threats such as guns, knives, etc. Unlike other scanners the public is more familiar with, the Passive Security Scan does NOT use X-rays to detect threats.

Serious health concerns have been raised over the repeated exposure to X-rays from other scanning machines currently in use. The Passive Security Scan technology is based on the 'Earth Magnetic Fields' has no emission whatsoever and is therefore extremely safe and harmless to the person passing through our portal.

Our Website: http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/

Video of the Passive Security Scan Portal:







Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nypDRF2xhlA

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact:

Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses,

President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com