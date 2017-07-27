MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Aurvista Gold Corporation ("Aurvista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AVA)(OTCQB: ARVSF)(FRANKFURT: AV2) is pleased to announce that the Company has formed a Technical Advisory Committee (the "Committee") to help guide all future exploration, drilling and project management at the Douay Gold Project.

Aurvista's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: "We are in a period of growth and transition and will continue putting the best people, processes and systems in place. We are going to take a hard look at all of the project data and results to-date and complete the necessary exploration and preparation work to ensure our technical decision makers have the information and resources required to succeed."

The initial Committee members are highlighted below:

David W Broughton: David was Executive Vice-President Exploration with Ivanplats Ltd (now Ivanhoe Mines) from January 2008 through October 2016, and was co-awarded PDAC's Thayer Lindsley and AME BC's Colin Spence awards for world-class discoveries at Kamoa, DRC and Flatreef, SA. Closer to home, David has worked extensively on exploration, development stage and mining projects throughout the Abitibi including in the Casa Berardi and Joutel areas, both very close to Aurvista's Douay Gold Project.

Maurice A. Tagami: Maurice has served as the Vice President, Mining Operations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. since February, 2012. He is a Metallurgical Engineer from the University of British Colombia with 35 years of experience. He is responsible for maintaining partnerships with 21 operating mines and 8 development projects from which Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has silver and/or gold streaming agreements. Prior to July 2012, Mr. Tagami was President & CEO and Director of Keegan Resources Inc.

R. Dennis Bergen: Dennis is a Mining Engineer with over 40 years of experience. Mr. Bergen, P. Eng has held senior operating responsibilities at a number of mines and projects in northern Canada, including General Manager of the Golden Bear Mine, General Manager at the Tungsten Mine of North American Tungsten, and Manager of the Ketza River Mine.

John V Casson: John is an Electrical Engineer with over 35 years of experience in the non-ferrous and ferrous mining and metals processing sectors. John specializes in infrastructure design, project evaluation and implementation analysis in the development of world class capital mining and beneficiation projects. He has held senior positions on major capital projects including Voisey's Bay, El Aouj and Mary River.

Jean Lafleur: Jean will be transitioning from his current position as the Company's VP, Exploration and has accepted reassignment to join the Company's Technical Advisory Committee. During his time with McWatters Mining Inc., Mr. Lafleur was instrumental in the discovery of new ore reserves for the company's gold projects in the Val-d'Or and Malartic Mining camps, including developing the bulk gold exploration program at the Canadian Malartic Gold Property. Jean's extensive experience working in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and intimate knowledge of the Douay Gold Project will be a major asset to the Committee.

Aurvista's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: "I would like to personally thank Jean Lafleur for all of his hard work and dedication over the years in various leadership positions. He has done an admirable job leading exploration and will continue to be a key contributor as we shift to a committee-approach to integrate some of the brightest minds in the industry into our exploration planning and strategy going forward." Hornor added, "I would also like to acknowledge the board members that are retiring or stepping down as of August 15, 2017. Thank you to Jean Lafleur, Bryan Keeler and Robert A. Mitchell for your service and contributions as directors of the Company."

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile:

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a well-funded gold exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Quebec. The Company's district-scale 305 km2 Douay Gold Project is located along a 40km segment of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec. The Project hosts a multi-million ounce gold deposit that remains open in several directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within 150 km. The Douay Gold Project's high-grade zones have never been mined, the Project is virtually royalty-free and the Company has aggressive property-wide exploration and drilling plans to continue making new discoveries and building high-quality ounces in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

