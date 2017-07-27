Global Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market 2017-2021: Volatility in Raw Material Prices is a Key Challenge

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ultrasonic flowmeter market to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is developments in ultrasonic flowmeters. The latest developments in ultrasonic flowmeters will prove useful for many industries as the demand keeps growing. Handheld and portable ultrasonic flowmeters also witness significant market growth. Handheld ultrasonic flowmeters are commonly used in measuring slurries and dirty fluids for the chemical industry, food processing sector, and water treatment plants.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing nuclear power generation. Many countries are now generating power using nuclear energy. Globally, there are 31 countries with nearly 440 nuclear power reactors, which have a total installed capacity of 3,90,000 MWe. Also, 60 nuclear power reactors are under construction and 160 are planned. The most number of nuclear power reactors in the planning and construction stages are in Asia while a few major new units are in Russia. Capacity expansion is also being undertaken by upgrading the power plants.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw material prices. The prices of ultrasonic flowmeters are increasing significantly due to the high prices of raw materials used in their manufacture. The body of an ultrasonic flowmeter is made of steel, cast iron or ductile iron, alloys, titanium, and various other alloys. The shortages in the market supply of these raw materials and inflationary pressures are combining to increase the prices of the listed metals and alloys. These materials have volatile prices, which affect manufacturers as well as end-user segments. The growing demand-supply gap has led to an increase in the cost of the raw materials.

Key vendors



Emerson

Endress+Hauser

General Electric (GE)

KROHNE

Siemens



Other prominent vendors



Badger Meter

Bronkhorst High-Tech

CMC Technologies

Danfoss

Eastech Flow Controls

Eastern Energy Services

Fuji Electric

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bmrtgc/global_ultrasonic

