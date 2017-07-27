DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC PINK: XCPL), announced today the introduction of a series of Low-Cost Benefit programs for its business clients.

The Company, operating from its offices in Dallas TX, Orlando, FL and Chicago IL, will offer up to thirty innovative benefit programs in forty-six states and Puerto Rico. These benefits include plans such as Telehealth, Doctors on Line, Nurseline, Pharmacy, Medical Bill Saver and Health Advocacy. This package costs less than $15.00 per month for a family.

For more information on XCPCNL, please visit: www.XCPCNL.com.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jack Eversull

President

The Eversull Group, Inc.

Phone: (972) 571-1624

Fax: (214) 469-2361

Email Contact

www.theeversullgroup.com



