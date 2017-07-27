CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Media Advisory - TransCanada Corporation (TSX: TRP) (NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada) today launched an Open Season to solicit additional binding commitments from interested parties for transportation of crude oil on the Keystone Pipeline and for the Keystone XL Pipeline project from Hardisty, Alberta to markets in Cushing, Oklahoma and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Interested parties may submit binding bids for transportation capacity during the Open Season that will close at 12 p.m. MT on September 28, 2017. Shipper information regarding the Open Season is available by contacting:

Byron Levie 403.920.2947 byron_levie@transcanada.com Lindsay Mackay 403.920.6321 lindsay_mackay@transcanada.com

